The South African most-loved Netflix series Kings of Jobug returned for its third season

The exciting news about the upcoming new season was announced on social media by Netflix

Netflix also posted the trailer for the upcoming new season on their Instagram page giving a snippet of what's to come in season three

‘Kings of Joburg’ returned for a third season. Image: @connieferguson, @zolisaxaluva

Source: Instagram

Fans and followers of the original Netflix series Kings of Joburg are in for a treat as the American subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service excitedly shared that the series will be returning to our small screens for another season.

Recently, Netflix shared great news that the Kings of Joburg returns for its third season and that the talented American actor Malik Yoba will be joining the series in its new season.

A trailer of the upcoming season, which showed fans what they could expect, was posted on Instagram and captioned:

"he curse is far from over—power, loyalty, and legacy. The Masire empire reigns supreme. Kings of Jo'burg Season 3. Coming Soon! #NextOnNetflix."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans can't wait to watch Kings of Joburg

Shortly after the news about the new season of the series, many netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement. Here's what they had to say:

Khanyi Mbau said:

"Okay guys, you have our attention. I need a batch of everything immediately."

ms_njekwa_23 wrote:

"Netflix has got us covered throughout 2025 si ready. We need to come up with a list of snacks now because kuzoba'mnandi."

bigsbuda responded:

"I was here this day on set. What a great day. Pleasure to have met you bro."

hlubiqueen replied:

"Zokubetha Netflix, super proud of Connie man arg the legacy continues."

ndlalifa99 said:

"Y’all should release seasons sooner; we forget about these shows because they are like 5 years apart."

‘Kings of Joburg’ returns for a new season. Image: @netflixsa

Source: Instagram

Kings of Joburg is number one

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the newly released season of Kings of Joburg has taken the top spot on Netflix.

The popular series was released on 27 January 2023 and was the most-watched show on the streaming app. Executive producer and actress Connie Ferguson, who stars on the show took to social media to celebrate the series and paid tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News