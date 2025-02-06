South African music producer Prince Kaybee recently shared his fitness progress on social media

The Charlotte hitmaker shared a picture of him working out on his Twitter (X) page

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's fitness progress

Prince Kaybee shared his fitness progress. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

It's a new year, and the South African music producer Pince Kaybee is focusing on his health and fitness.

Recently, the Charlotte hitmaker shared his fitness progress with his fans and followers on his social media page.

The star who recently gave weight loss advice shared a picture of himself working out and captioned it:

"A few weeks in, just sharing some progress. Remember rule 1: eat once a day. Sleep more, train more. I will take off my shirt for inspiration when the abs are in full swing. And yes the beard is gone. Good Morning."

Fans react to Prince Kaybee's fitness progress

Shortly after the producer shared his fitness progress on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Ntobeko_NES commented:

"So many questions….once a day anything I like or still within diet? What’s the optimal time so I don’t find myself hungry in the middle of the day or night?"

@Gareth_kg responded:

"Will join from Monday. The past week was lowkey doing it, but from Monday, I will be fully in it. Eating in the evening is better, and you can do it with family."

@jeffrey_blak replied:

"Eat once a day? That can never be me."

@Maik_HugoSA said:

"Been doing it since last week but only during the week, weekends I eat like twice or so."

@morkelinho wrote:

"Eating once a day changes a person .. we aren’t meant to eat so much and so many times."

