Prince Kaybee showed off his new body after nearly a week of training and fasting

The disc jockey opened up about his regimen, saying he's been consistent for six days and has never felt better

Mzansi asked KaBillion some questions about his routine and he was more than happy to share

Prince Kaybee opened up about his fasting and training regimen after six days. Images: princekaybee_sa

Prince Kaybee says he feels better than ever after taking on a fasting and training regimen. The car enthusiast opened up about his routine, saying he's been at it for nearly a week and eats only once a day, and fans are curious about how he gets through his days.

Prince Kaybee shows off fitness results

Our man Prince Kaybee is starting the year on a healthy note and recently began an intense fasting and training regimen.

The Club Controller posted results on his social media pages looking lean and mean, saying he's been consistent for six days and feels fantastic.

"Been fasting and training religiously for the past six days - it's a 24-hour fast, I eat only at 8PM every night. No juices, just one meal and water, and I've never felt better."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's diet

Netizens were curious about KaBillion's fitness and fasting routine, and the sim-racer was more than willing to shed some light while the ladies thirsted away:

SandiRayii asked about the fast:

"Don't you get hungry?"

Prince Kaybee responded:

"I do, but it gets better with time."

DrMom_Cooks was curious about Kaybee's meal plan:

"What meal would you typically eat when breaking that fast at 8, KB?"

Prince Kaybee answered:

"It differs, but my go-to is bread and eggs or chicken with vegetables. I try not to get my insulin high so that I regulate the hunger."

Naphakade13 enquired about water intake:

"Can one drink water during the day? Or only after 8?"

Prince Kaybee advised:

"Drink as much water as you can."

SithaleKgaogelo asked about Kaybee's training regimen:

"What are your lifting routines?"

Prince Kaybee said:

"The basics; weights, a lot of pullups, a lot of pushups, bicycle and core training."

FeZintle asked about the end goal:

"What’s your goal if I may ask?"

Prince Kaybee answered:

"Healthcare."

Nkanyiso18 was curious about Kaybee's sleep schedule:

"And sleep at what time?"

@=Prince Kaybee said:

"Around 10, but because I’m a vampire, I do 12 latest."

Prince Kaybee ignites ladies with photos

Prince Kaybee ignites ladies with photos

Mzansi women couldn't keep calm after Kaybee posted selfies casually driving and smoking.

