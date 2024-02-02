Prince Kaybee made a confession about how naughty he was in school, which saw him getting expelled

The Wajelwa hitmaker told a fan that he took his English teacher's car and burned the tyres at the school ground

Kaybee admitted that he and the English teacher were quite close and that he used to drive her around

Prince Kaybee spoke about his high school shenanigans. Image: @prince_kaybeesa

Award-winning musician Prince Kaybee let loose on his high school days and how he got up to no good.

Prince Kaybee makes a confession

Prince Kaybee was quizzed by a cheeky fan, @AviciibyAvicci1, who asked him what was his high school levels.

"KaBillion, what's your education levels, Kwedini? I am going somewhere with this."

This was in response to Kaybee speaking about how he challenges himself to read a book every month.

"Into the new month and on to my 2nd book for the year. Remember we reading 12 books annually which equates to a book a month. Pace yourself, as long as you reading something regularly."

Kaybee claps back with salty confession

Instead of answering the question, Prince Kaybee let his fans know how naughty he was in school, and how he got expelled.

The Amaphiko Ezono hitmaker told a fan that he took his English teacher's car and burned the tyres on the school grounds. Kaybee admitted that he and the English teacher were quite close and that he used to driver her around.

"I dropped out Grade 10, actually got expelled, I took my English teachers car and burned some rubber at the sports fields. Her and I were close and I used to religiously drive her around but that day the devil won."

Fans react to Kaybee's post

A lot of Prince Kaybee's fans were shocked about this revelation. Many had this to say:

@KingNkabindeIII:

"Yeah this is wild. But this also reminded me of a guy I went to high school with who sold the teachers car. He put it on OLX, had people coming to view at school even."

BassieBuzzing:

"This is proof that people have nothing against talented drop outs, people just hate Casper Nyovest."

@uncle_maso:

"Maybe if you wouldn’t have done what you did you wouldn’t be where you are right now. Not a very bad story at all."

@georg_TB:

"Lol someone once told me this story and I didnt believe it."

