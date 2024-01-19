Prince Kaybee showed off his customised luxury Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS Limited Edition

The Gugulethu hitmaker posted photos of his eight million rand car, also admitting to giving it a name

KaBillion told Briefly News just how much upgrading his luxe car cost him

Prince Kaybee left netizens impressed after he showed off his upgraded Mercedes-Benz. Images: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee has been working hard on the upgrades for his Mercedes-Benz and shared some updates. The passionate racer posted photos of his luxury car, announcing that its new engine had arrived after months of waiting. Fans are impressed by Kaybee's taste, as well as his apparent long money.

Prince Kaybee shows off Mercedes-Benz

Prince Kaybee couldn't resist the urge to show off his customised Mercedes-Benz. The controversial DJ has been working on his baby for nearly a year now while giving his fellow petrolheads updates on the progress.

Now that his car's engine has arrived, KaBillion took to his social media pages to show off his luxurious Mercedes-Benz AMG GTS Limited Edition, saying he would be testing the updates after installation - and they didn't come cheap!

The Charlotte hitmaker told Briefly News that upgrading his vehicle set him back by R1.6 million, but for a petrolhead like him, it was worth every cent.

He posted photos of his car on his Twitter (X) page:

"I can’t share the name I’ve given this car but through thick and thin, her new heart is here. Testing some upgrades after installation while I also prepare for my motorcycle 2024 season - a petrol head till death."

Mzansi shows love to Prince Kaybee's car

Netizens praised Prince Kaybee's car and couldn't deny that he has impeccable taste:

South African disc jockey, DJ Jawz praised the car:

"Now, that's a dope ride!"

mogopodi_2002 was stunned:

"Yoh, Kabelo must be rich!"

JayteeSass said:

"It must’ve been a costly surgery but it will be worth it!"

Lefa_Mosea praised Kaybee:

"You have an expensive hobby, bro and you can afford it! Glad you have lived long enough to enjoy your economic freedom!"

Rural_Emperor was impressed:

"You have a whole Batmobile in your garage!"

Prince Kaybee invests in son's hobby

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Prince Kaybee's video giving his son pointers in their shared sim-racing passion.

The Gugulethu hitmaker said he was grooming his young man to be the next Lewis Hamilton, saying he had big plans for him.

