The Gauteng Department of Education has deployed a team of officials to investigate the troubled Glenvista High School

The team is also tasked with probing the school's SGB's effectiveness in implementing discipline

The Department's actions come after a video of a group of pupils attacking a teacher went viral

GLENVISTA, JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Department of Education tasked a special team of officials to investigate whether Glenvista High School's SGB is effectively doing its job. The school has been plagued with incidents of violence between teachers and learners.

Gauteng Education Department investigates Glenvista High

According to SowetanLIVE, the team, which includes officials from the MEC of Educatio Matome Chiloane's office, will deal with the violence and conflict that erupted from the school. This was after a grade 9 pupil and his teacher got into a viral fight.

The team will also probe the SGB's effectiveness in dealing with acts of violence and enforcing the school's code of conduct. The National Association of School Governing Bodies' spokesperson, Matakanye Matakanya, believed that failing to implement the school's code of conduct may have contributed to the eruption of violence at the school.

Parents complain about waterboarding

A meeting with parents of pupils revealed that some learners were allegedly victims of waterboarding, and others reported learners defying their teachers. Mbulelo Gwebani, the stakeholder relations officer in Chiloane's office, issued a stern warning to the perpetrators.

"We are aware of incidents where learners pour water on others. We are coming for them. If you are a parent of an unruly child and we have called you here, you will be going back home with your child," he said.

Teacher battles with rowdy class in TikTok video

