Controversial influencer Cyan Boujee recently bought a new luxury car for herself

The star purchased a new Range Rover, and pictures of herself posing in front of it circulated on social media

Netizens claimed on social media that she got robbed by the car dealership as she purchased a car with a mileage of 125 000KM for over R800 000

Cyan Boujee bought herself a new luxury car. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and the star also shared some good news that she purchased something new for herself despite all the drama happening in her life.

Cyan buys a new Range Rover

Cyan can't seem to stay away from drama and controversy. The star recently trended once again. The 22-year-old influencer bought herself a brand new luxury Range Rover despite the drama between herself and her former manager Wellington Malete who she claimed sold her to old men.

The DJ, whose real name is Honour Zuma, shared multiple pics of herself at the dealership posing in front of her new wheels and captioned it:

"Psalms 23:5. Even if i go through the deepest darkness, i will not be afraid.You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies and fill my cup to the brim. I know that your goodness and love will be with me all my life. Thank you soo much @bonjo_94 for making this possible."

A Twitter (X) user reshared Zuma's pic and shared that girls like buying cars anywhere, and another one posted a screenshot of the car Cyan bought from the dealership, which showed how much she bought it for and the mileage. This got many netizens talking.

"Girls will buy cars anywhere hey."

Netizens claim Cyan got robbed by the car dealership

Shortly after the screenshot of the car price and the mileage, many netizens flooded the comment section sharing that she had just been robbed. See some of the responses below:

@JerryVanLamola said:

"It might be 2019 and registered in 2020."

@grantF_MUFC joked:

"The car got less mileage than Cyan."

@mr_sxllo wrote:

"The most expensive car you'll ever come across is a cheapest luxury car that is out of a service plan."

@Mongalane3 responded:

"She could have found better deal at Range Rover Sandton."

@MaNkums responded:

"Over 100k km at that price. Maintanance plans, service plans etc ends where for Land Rover? Or ke broke."

"NjabsJiyane replied:

"Over 100k kms . That means no service plan and not under warranty anymore as well . Eehh."

@amanda_213_ mentioned:

"Yho this was not a good purchase."

@CraftPapii commented:

"Daylight robbery."

@uncmjomane wrote:

"They robbed her and gave her cheese puffs."

Cyan Boujee Allegedly Attacks Manager Wellington Malete

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial DJ has been called out by her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, for allegedly beating him up and now has an assault case against her. Netizens weighed in on the drama, where some took Cyan's side after she gave her account of the incident.

Our girl Cyan Boujee is catching some strays after her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, exposed her for allegedly attacking him on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

