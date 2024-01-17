Cyan Boujee's alleged health complications post-BBL surgery are causing a stir,

The reports are claiming that she has lost control of her bladder

Social media reactions are divided, with some expressing sympathy and urging medical attention

Cyan Boujee's name is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial star is reportedly battling a health complication, months after her surgery.

Cyan Boujee is allegedly having health complications after her BBL. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee allegedly loses control of her bladder

Social media users are still trying to figure out how Cyan Boujee's BBL is causing her to lose control of her bladder. This comes following new information that the controversial star is peeing herself after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to a post shared by the popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux, the context creator has allegedly been peeing herself even when she is sitting. The post read:

"Cyan Boujee has lost control of her pee due to complications with her BBL. She pees on herself anywhere she is."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's alleged health complications

Social media users have dished their thoughts on the reports that Cyan Boujee's BBL affected her bladder. Many noted that a BBL can't cause such complications.

@Prexypearl_ said:

"I'm sorry to hear about Cyan Boujee's challenges. It's essential for individuals facing health issues to seek medical advice and support. I don't know why they need bbl."

@BlaqMarvl added:

"Good story for likes, and BBLs should definitely be discouraged. However, it is not physiologically and anatomically possible for a BBL to affect bladder function. Not unless she had a urogynecological procedure as well, like a vaginoplasty."

@TheGBrown1 commented:

"I won’t believe this till I see it myself."

@DnuttzT added:

"Fetch your life did an irreparable damage."

Cyan Boujee Allegedly Attacks Manager Wellington Malete

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the controversial DJ has been called out by her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, for allegedly beating him up and now has an assault case against her. Netizens weighed in on the drama, where some took Cyan's side after she gave her account of the incident.

Our girl Cyan Boujee is catching some strays after her manager, Lerato Wellington Malete, exposed her for allegedly attacking him on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

