Controversial social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee recently claimed that her former manager sold her to old men

The star shared some distressing information and WhatsApp conversations between her and the former manager

Many netizens weighed in on Cyan's claims, as some thought that she was also willing to sell herself

Cyan Boujee exposes her former manager's damning ways. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

It seems like Cyan Boujee can't keep herself out of controversies. The 22-year-old found herself trending on X recently after she shared some damning information about her former manager.

Cyan Boujee claims her former manager sold her to old men

The social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee recently made headlines. She topped the Twitter (X) trending list after she exposed and claimed her former manager Wellington Malete for selling her to older men.

This was after the star came under fire after she allegedly assaulted Malete. Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma, shared the information on her Instagram stories and the news and gossip page MDNews shared the screenshots on their page and captioned them:

"My manager sold me to old men, says Cyan Boujee..THREAD!!"

See the posts below:

Netizens weigh in

Shortly after the news and gossip page shared the screenshots, many social media users flooded the comment section with their opinions:

@TheRoyalVisions wrote:

"People mostly South Africans must learn to focus on their goals and careers rather than tolerating these kind of News… what should we do… shave her?"

@Sthamber shared:

"Young celebrities, especially women, pay a hefty price to become celebrated. Literally selling their souls for public attention. It is tough being popular. It all comes at a cost."

@AsekaNdaba said:

"Yooh this is girl is tiring shame."

@MzooLukhozi asked:

"Genuine ask..what does this girl do for a living what bookings is she talking about."

@CalliePhakathi responded:

"And now she's willingly selling herself."

@Mayo6Tee replied:

"Lol but thats been her business all along, her sugar daddy died and now she remembers her manager has her money."

@PovertykillerB commented:

"So she’s confirming that she’s a sex worker."

