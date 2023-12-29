Social media influencer Cyan Boujee recently cried over her late sugar daddy

The controversial Youtuber posted a video of herself crying, mentioning that this will be her first month paying her own rent

Some of the social media users speculated and suspected that maybe Mbongeni Ngema was her sugar daddy

Cyan Boujee cried over her dead sugar daddy. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Controversial Youtuber Cyan Boujee has social media buzzing with her recent trending video posted online.

Cyan Boujee cries over her late sugar daddy

The young influencer who failed to impress with her DJing skills has made headlines once again with a clip of Cyan crying over her sugar daddy, who recently passed, going viral on social media.

A Twitter (X) user @Yolokazi_chagi shared the video on social media in which Boujee is heard talking about how close they were and that she will be paying her rent this month for the first time.

She wrote:

"Cyan Boujee was crying about being cheated on just two weeks ago but is now there on YouTube crying over her Sugar Daddy who passed away recently & says this will be her 1st month paying her own rent!Whats going on with instagram baddies Kanti?"

Watch the video below:

Shortly after netizens watched the video, many started speculating and suspecting that the late Mbongeni Ngema might have been her sugar daddy because it made sense to them as he is the only man who passed away recently.

SA react to Cyan Boujee's drama

See some of the comments below:

@miss_fine_wine wrote:

"There’s a difference between business and personal/pleasure. Obviously she needs love (cheating BF) and the rent needs to be paid (blesser) don’t confuse things, let her mourn in peace ke."

@youngkhuvutlo said:

"This girl is disgusting."

@KhumaloFk shared:

"I think it’s Mbongeni Ngema."

@KeletsoMss responded:

"Rest in Peace ️️ To baba Sarafina."

@Mayo6Tee commented:

"Who passed away recently?? There’s only one old man who passed away recently."

@slaymagogo mentioned:

"Who passed away recently? Rest in peace Mr Ngema."

@Le_thaboo replied:

"So her sugar daddy was Mbongeni Ngema?"

@SolanaNFT_lover shocked:

"Was it Mbongeni Ngema."

