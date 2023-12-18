The controversial Cyan Boujee dumped her boyfriend of two years recently

The social media influencer left her lover after she spent R50k on his birthday

The DJ said in a video that was shared online that she saw texts on his phone of him denying her

Cyan Boujee dumped her boyfriend after she spent money on him. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Seems like there is trouble in Cyan's paradise a few hours after she spent a lot of money on her now ex-boyfriend's 24th birthday.

Cyan dumps her boyfriend after he denies her

DJ and social media influencer has been making many headlines this year alone. The star recently trended online after a clip of her sharing that she is now a single lady.

The star recently dumped her 24-year-old boyfriend of two years after she found out that he was denying her to other girls. A clip of Cyan, whose real name is Honour Zuma, was shared by @Ladylondie1. In the clip, Cyan shared how she saw some texts from her boyfriend's phone of him denying her.

The video was captioned:

"Imagine spending R50k+ On a guy & he denies you while you sleeping next to him! Mxm some Boys are ungrateful! Cyan Boujee Move on Sesi For the sake of Ngwana! 123 123!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens respond to Cyan's video

See some of the comments from social media users regarding Cyan's situation with her ex-boyfriend:

@IAmShahieda said:

"I don't even wanna spend R5 on a man."

@hodmudau wrote:

"Do you think our elders were lying when they warned of buying shoes for the loved one? Any how continue since you know better. You'll come and vent in social media."

@pumme_m shared:

"Relationship aside but ordinarily nje someone spending so much to make you feel happy and loved and spoilt on your birthday, you cant spare them the disrespect for just a few hours? And I’m sure it’s money he doesn’t even have. He was just leeching off her for money and vibes."

@VibemaisterS commented:

"She’s far from finding true love this one."

@CharityMas90251 mentioned:

"Mjolo has no respect even after R50k still no shiping."

@ChrisEcxel102 responded:

"Money can't buy love."

Cyan Boujee allows fans to slap her BBL during show

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. The controversial media personality recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when she allowed some fans to touch her bum while dancing on stage.

Controversial South African media personality and DJ Cyan Boujee is ready to do anything to ensure she delivers fire performances to her fans. The star, criticised for her DJing skills and boring sets, recently switched things up with her dance moves.

Source: Briefly News