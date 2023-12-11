Controversial DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee shared the birthday cake she made for her boyfriend

She also wrote a long and heartfelt message on her Instagram stories to make things extra special

Cyan mentioned how her family and friends love her man and added that she is grateful for him

Cyan Boujee shows gratitude to her man with a raunchy birthday cake. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee knows exactly what buttons to press, so she is always the talk of the town. The controversial DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee shared the birthday cake she made for her boyfriend.

Cyan spoils her bae rotten with words and a cake

The DJ took to Instagram to show off the raunchy cake she had baked for her man. The cake was black and shaped like a heart and also had a picture of the two of them.

In the cake was a rather naughty message and she also mentioned how much she loved him.

Cyan's message to her bae

That was not all, Cyan also wrote a long and heartfelt message on her Instagram stories to make things extra special.

Dedicated to her birthday king, Cyan expressed her gratitude to her lover, making note of his calm demeanour.

“I’m so emotional because of how happy and grateful I am to be in love with someone I could never rattle, someone that’s just so cool and calm and super funny!

"I can count on him. He could hold me by the ankle over a cliff, and I wouldn’t worry.”

Cyan also mentioned how her family and friends love her man and added that she is grateful for him.

“So many scenes between us have made me feel like I’m not a fool for having a good thing that still doesn’t meet the social standards. literally ALL my sibling’s best friends. You handle my personality SO WELL, baby .. I LOVE YOU BIG TIME.”

