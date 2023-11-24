Cyan Boujee's DJ set was brought to question following a viral clip of the influencer mixing songs which did not flow

Cyan Boujee’s latest set failed to impress netizens. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

The day female DJs get handed their flowers is still yet to come. It seems as though the new girlies are not anyone's cup of tea, as they get accused of playing from a USB. The same can be said for Cyan Boujee.

Cyan Boujee mocked for DJ set

Just recently, Cyan Boujee played at a recent gig, and her set was brought to question. This was after a viral clip of the influencer mixing songs which did not flow.

Cyan was always accused of not properly mixing her songs, leaving many to scratch their heads.

A clip was shared by X blogger @HermaineM who was not impressed.

Mzansi chimes in on Cyan's set

The influencer has always been looked down upon when it comes to being a DJ. If she is not dancing properly to the music or playing meaningful music that flows, she is accused of being an Uncle Waffles wannabe.

Here are some of the comments from people:

@Sea_T_F said:

"Luckily she’s beautiful."

@ADS_ZAR laughed:

"Someone paid for her to come play this."

@MzuzukileSoni asked:

"There is no improvement here. Why does she not practice?"

@keketso_P argued:

"At least she’s actually using those buttons! Unlike others busy turning things but the song is still the same… we see her videos all the time and she does a great job… mistakes happen, 1 nyana mistake and you guys complain."

Cyan accused of being an Uncle Waffles wannabee

Briefly News previously reported, Cyan Boujee is booked and busy and has been doing back-to-back shows for over a month

The DJ recently rocked a packed club and had the crowd moving, however, online users couldn't help but point out her similarities to another DJ Netizens were quick to accuse Cyan of impersonating Uncle Waffles during her set, from her style of dress down to her moves.

