Thuli Phongo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ received mixed reactions on social media for their dance performance debut, with many users criticizing their dance moves

Thuli explained on her social media that she's not a skilled dancer, but she's doing it for the vibes, yet their subsequent video still received mixed reactions

Some social media users expressed doubt that the group 2Faced would have a lasting impact, with comments highlighting perceived issues with their performance and compatibility

Thuli Phongolo and Slenda Da Dancing DJ have continued to make waves with their new group 2Faced. The stars caused a buzz when they debuted their group with a fire performance.

Thuli P and Slenda's new video received mixed reactions from social media users. Image: @thuliphongolo and @slenda_dedancingdj

Source: Instagram

Thuli P and Slenda's new video fails to impress Mzansi

Social media users have been sharing mixed reactions over Thuli P and Slenda's new videos. Many people said their dance moves were not giving.

Thuli headed to her social media pages to explain that she is not a good dancer, but she is just doing it for the vibes. Another video of the duo dancing was shared on X, (formerly Twiter) by the popular gossip page MDN Newss received mixed reactions, despite Thuli's previous explanation.

PAY ATTENTION:

Fans still not feeling Thuli and Slenda's videos

Social media users made it clear that Thuli and Slenda's videos are not giving what they are supposed to give. Many even said the group, 2Faced will not last long.

@Kearabile_ said:

"The harder they try, the worser it gets."

@sewelankoana wrote:

"Thuli dances like her BBL is still painful."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"Thuli must be down bad coz this issh is whack af."

@___QueenBigB added:

"This is not gonna last, Thuli is too soft for iPersonality ka Slenda. Phela she's from eLamont."

Thuli Phongolo’s new video sparks BBL rumours, SA reacts: “She will end up looking like Cyan Boujee”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo is trending for her dance moves on social media. Eagle-eyed social media users also noticed that her body has changed, fuelling the rumours that the former Generations: The Legacy star went under the knife and got some work done.

Thuli Phongolo is one of the hottest trending topics in Mzansi after her videos alongside Slenda Da Dancing DJ went viral online. Although many are focusing on the star's dance moves, others are commenting about her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News