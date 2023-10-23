Cyan Boujee is booked and busy and has been doing back-to-back shows for over a month

The DJ recently rocked a packed club and had the crowd moving, however, online users couldn't help but point out her similarities to another DJ

Netizens were quick to accuse Cyan of impersonating Uncle Waffles during her set, from her style of dress down to her moves

Social media accused Cyan Boujee of copying Uncle Waffles during her set DJing at a club. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee recently had a club lit with her impressive and seemingly improved DJing skills during one of her many shows. Her moves and clothing bore a striking resemblance to popular Amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles and netizens were quick to point it out.

Cyan was shamed for trying to steal Uncle Waffle's signature style and online users weren't having it.

Cyan Boujee rocks a club

In a recent Twitter (X) post by MDN News, Cyan Boujee is seen performing at a club behind the DJ decks. The YouTuber is hyped by her crew who dance behind her and keep the crowd active during her set.

"Cyan Boujee rocking the decks."

Previously, Cyan's DJing caught online users' attention, where they debated on whether or not she had improved - with many convinced that the controversial DJ had gotten much better.

Online users weigh in on Cyan Boujee's DJing

Social media users shared their thoughts on Cyan Boujee's skills behind the decks, where most didn't even focus on the music or transitions:

uMaster_Sandz said:

"There’s only one Uncle Waffle no matter how hard y’all try!!"

nqobile_mahungu asked:

"What in the uncle waffles is she wearing?"

Mtho_Sumthing responded:

"Nothing more sad than trying to recreate something that occurred organically for someone else."

imperialicon said:

"She didn’t even touch a single button or knob when the beat dropped."

Thabo_Maubane responded:

"These women are setting female DJ’s back."

_prince_em commented:

"Uncle Wafles wannabe."

Source: Briefly News