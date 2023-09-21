Cyan Boujee has been hogging publications as of late and is back on everybody's lips

The controversial influencer was recently booked to DJ at a show and had the crowd wrapped around her little finger

Social media users, on the other hand, were not impressed with Cyan's DJ skills while others defended her for improving

Cyan Boujee recently went out to a gig where she rocked the crowd behind the decks. The popular influencer, having recently landed in a sticky situation with Price Kaybee, had club-goers dancing as she dropped her tunes.

Social media users were left unimpressed by her skills on the decks while others praised Cyan for honing her craft and improving.

Cyan Boujee plays a set at a club

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user Mlu__N2, Cyan Boujee is seen DJing at a packed club where patrons danced and chanted along to her set. She recently shared her gig guide and appears to be booked and busy.

Despite looking worried, Cyan managed to turn the party up and had club-goers enjoying themselves:

"It seems to be getting better and better with time."

Mzansi critiques Cyan Boujee's DJing

Social media users were left unimpressed by Cyan's DJing skills and dragged her through the mud:

DRamorwasi said:

"Lol thought I was gonna hear a transition."

KatlehoNts41704 responded:

"NXAE, o letsa m*sepa fela ngwanao. keeps getting worse!"

Oba_Blacq commented:

"Not that great."

LebzaG9 posted:

"There is nothing improving here she is just playing the song. No mixing or anything just like playing a track from my cellphone."

Other users were impressed at how much Cyan has improved:

AlostroX said:

"So many haters in these replies. I wonder if we’re all listening to the same video. These are 2 songs playing. She’s good at mixing."

SirMncwango responded:

"Being a DJ it's wild. It's one of those professions where the public gets to see you fail at doing your job, and they also get to see you improve every weekend."

Cyan Boujee flaunts her body

In a recent report, Briefly News shared reactions to Cyan Boujee flaunting her gorgeous body that had Mzansi ready to risk it all.

Despite having built a large following from her relatable and hilarious persona, the media personality has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

The publication also shared news of there allegedly being another saucy video linked to Cyan that found its way to social media.

