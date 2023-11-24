A young South African woman has gone viral on TikTok for her clever way of fixing her faulty laptop.

The woman, who goes by the username @comfykay_1, shared a video of herself using a pencil case to prop up the damaged part of her laptop screen

The video quickly gained popularity, with many netizens finding her solution hilarious and relatable

A woman made a plan when her laptop started acting up. Image: @comfykay_1

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a young woman's faulty laptop had South African netizens laughing out loud.

Woman shows how she gets her laptop to work

The footage shared by @comfykay_1 shows the laptop with half its screen damaged as the woman tries to balance it on her pencil case so that it sits at an angle.

The damaged part of the screen slowly goes into focus and appears fixed once the woman manages to get the desired angle after several attempts. Yoh, the struggle is real!

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Working on a faulty laptop can significantly impact your productivity and overall performance. Constant technical glitches, slow response times, and frequent shutdowns can be extremely frustrating.

Mzansi amused by woman's laptop issues

Many netizens found the woman's technical difficulties and humorous solutions amusing as they responded with witty comments. Others shared how they also had issues with faulty and broken laptops.

Riya Prasad wrote:

"Mine doesn't work without charger plugged in. The struggle is real ."

Mbali replied:

"Never buying Asus in my life again. Rubbish laptop ✋"

sijabulile_ replied:

"And then you need your eraser and it's all over."

UnaahBaby said:

"Very few know the pain of having a broken laptop screen."

Asteria commented:

"Zbluetooth zevice iz connected ."

king commented:

"You should take it to a tech. This happens if the cable gets loose. I personally don’t charge for these fixes."

:: M O O D Y wrote:

"Asus laptops are the worst. My laptop is cracking at the hinges just by opening it. ."

R said:

"The poorest of the poor fr ."

Woman buys smart TV with money she made on OnlyFans

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young Mzansi woman took to social media to share how she earned some bucks to buy herself a brand-new smart TV and blender.

@NomaguguSamke shared a Twitter photo showing the large TV placed on a stand in the living room.

She captioned the tweet: "This month's Onlyfans got me a Smart TV and a blender."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News