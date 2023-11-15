The TikTok video unveils a South African student's laptop held together by cords, looking like scrap parts

The video highlights the resilience and humour of students facing challenges in university life

Mzansi students share their struggles in the comments, creating a relatable and humorous community

A Mzansi student showed the state of the laptop he used last year in university, and it is a miracle that it even turned on. Fellow students got a kick out of this video.

This student did the most to get through the year with a laptop that was in literal pieces. (Image: @baneleshez_)

Source: TikTok

This video is more than a depiction of a worn-out laptop; it becomes a testament to the determination and resourcefulness of South African students.

Mzansi university student shows ratchet laptop

The TikTok video opens with a close-up of a laptop screen precariously held to the keyboard side by cords, with the front part of the screen seemingly hanging on for dear life. As the camera pans over the makeshift repairs, the user's facial expression says it all.

Take a look:

Fellow students have a lekker laugh

The comments section of the video turns into a virtual support group as Mzansi students from various walks of life share their own laptop struggles and university experiences. Laughter emerges as a coping mechanism, with many expressing how university life has a unique way of humbling individuals, forcing them to find innovative solutions in the face of limited resources.

Read some comments:

Lesedi Magane joked:

“This one never left the room, neh”

Batsow Katane shared:

“Mine only works when it is on charge ”

Khanya_.j is not surprised:

“This is the 5th HP laptop I’ve seen do this it’s definitely a HP problem at this point”

iGhost said:

“I thought my laptop was bad but ai this video has taught me to appreciate ”

Crying student let Eskom know his laptop only work when plugged in

In related news, Briefly News reported that one young Mzansi man let the higher powers of Eskom know that not all laptops work without power, and his struggle resonated with many.

With loadsheding having been ramped up to stage six, people are suffering. One young Mzansi man let the higher powers of Eskom know that not all laptops work without power, and his struggle resonated with many.

TikTok user Gift Kelton Bozekana recorded a funny but real clip in which he let Eskom know that his laptop only works when there is electricity. He explained it as being "like a fridge." Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a laptop that's battery actually works.

