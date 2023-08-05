PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

One lady at North-West University (NWU) told her story about how she had a hard time getting into university after matriculating in 2018

The lady made a TikTok video revealing that it took her years after matric to get a higher education at a university of her choice

Many people commented, and some could relate to how she found it hard to get accepted into university after the final year of school

A woman at NWU admitted that she took several years to enter university. The student is now doing her first year, and she told people that it was an uphill battle.

An NWU student explained that it took her four years to finally get admitted, and people were inspired. Image: @tshepiey_k

The lady's story received more than 17 000 likes. People on TikTok were inspired after hearing her tale of persistence.

Woman celebrating entering university after 4 years gets 200k views

@tshepiey_k posted that it took her several years in order to get into university. The lady at NWU now, finished matric and had to try college after getting rejected from all universities she applied. The TikTokker explained that she tried Rose Bank College, and it was too much, which made her stay at home for four years. Watch the video of her explanation below:

South Africana inspired by woman's story in viral TikTok video

Many people were inspired by her story. Other people could relate, and he commented on the video, saying she inspired them.

Mandie_M said:

"Ey hun, you are not alone hey, I stayed home for two years, now this is my third year now, and I'm still applying."

user2556911807943 wrote:

"I finished Matric 2017 and am doing my second year now also stayed for four years at home my friends even have masters and honours but am grateful to be here."

pheliswabenyane commented:

"Hey babe you not alone, mna I finish my matric at 2013, and I'm 29 this year doing my first year."

Nonkululeko Breekay added:

"I finished in 2016 and doing first year now Ka 2023."

user4106963478332 could relate:

"Girl I was stuck for two years, now I'm studying a BSc in Cybersecurity in Germany, it is possible."

Online users love to see TikTok videos of women thriving

Many people are always interested when they see people win at life. Netizens were inspired by one woman who is juggling running a business and studying.

