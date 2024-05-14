Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners seemingly are not interested in voting for the African National Congress

The podcaster asked this question ahead of the general elections on May 2024 during a live broadcast of a recent episode

Social media users are divided by this revelation while the podcaster responded and said things were going to be very interesting

MacG and his co-hosts, Sol Phenduka and the Ghost Lady did not expect the responses they received pertaining to the upcoming general elections. When asked about their political stances, their supporters shunned the African National Congress (ANC).

Podcast and Chill listeners show support to other parties and not ANC

In a recent live recording of Podcast and Chill with MacG, the crowd was asked about their political views and whether or not they would support the ANC.

MacG asked his supporters how many of them would be voting for the ruling party, and only three people raised their hands. More hands came up when asked about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Democratic Alliance (DA.)

MacG says the elections are going to be interesting

The general elections will be taking place on 29 May 2024. Reacting to the video, the video, the podcaster said, “It's going to be very interesting come 29th of May. I heard that there are going to be coalitions and that has never been done before.”

The video was shared by news blogger @MDNnewss. Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the video

Social media users are not convinced that the people who did not raise their hands for the ANC are being truthful.

@MalumeRichie:

"Meanwhile they will all vote for ANC."

@tinyikobaloyi:

"On the ballot they will vote for the ANC."

@_JonasMzwakhe:

"They should be worried."

@ka_madesi:

"Now this is a poll."

@mabasotf:

"The truth is most of that audience will vote for the ANC."

