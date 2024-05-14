MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has demanded IEC to reinstate him as party leader or face legal action

His lawyer sent a letter of demand to the IEC, saying that Khumalo had not resigned as party leader

Khumalo was given the boot on 26 April alongside four other members due to alleged attempts by external forces to destabilise the party

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ousted uMkhonto weSizwe Party founder Jabulani Khumalo has demanded that the IEC reinstate him as party leader or face legal action. Images: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Jabulani Khumalo, founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), who was given the boot, has issued a stern ultimatum to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Khumalo demanded his reinstatement as party leader, and the IEC could face legal repercussions after he was axed from the party.

He said, through his legal representative, that he has contested his removal from leadership, asserting that he did not tender his resignation.

See the post on X below:

Khumalo allegedly resigned

According to IOL, the dispute stems from a letter purportedly submitted to the IEC on April 9, 2024, bearing Khumalo's name and signature, in which he allegedly resigned from his position as party leader and nominated former president Jacob Zuma as his successor.

Khumalo, however, challenges the authenticity of this letter, claiming it to be forged. He asserts that the IEC needed to be sent to the IEC on April 9, claiming that he had relinquished the party's leadership to conduct proper due diligence to verify the document's legitimacy.

To follow up on the letter of demand sent by Khumalo's legal team, dated 11 May, the IEC acknowledged receipt and said it had responded accordingly.

Mawethu Mosery, the deputy CEO of the IEC, emphasised that the commission awaits Khumalo's next course of action.

IEC ready for Khumalo's court case

Should Khumalo pursue legal avenues, the IEC expressed readiness to abide by the court's directives.

However, Mosery highlighted the logistical challenges of altering ballot papers at this late stage of electoral preparations.

The MKP spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, denounced Khumalo's actions as "an act of desperation," affirming the authenticity of the resignation letter and citing witnesses and videos corroborating Khumalo's purported decision.

The unfolding saga underscores the complexities surrounding party leadership disputes and electoral processes, posing challenges for the MKP and the IEC as they navigate legal and logistical hurdles in the upcoming elections.

IEC responds to Jabulani Khumalo’s call to remove Zuma

In a similar report, Briefly News reported that the IEC does not involve itself in the internal affairs of political parties.

The commission was responding to a letter written by an MK Party co-founder calling for Jacob Zuma's removal as party leader.

Jabulani Khumalo’s letter to the IEC came a week after he and other party members were expelled.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News