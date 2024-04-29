Axed Member Jabulani Khumalo Is “Delusional”, Says MK Party Spokesperson

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela maintains that Jabulani Khumalo has been axed

Ndhlela said despite Khumalo's rant about not being told he was present when the decision was made

Khumalo said he's not going anywhere, "as far as I know, I'm still a member and leader of uMkhonto"

Axed member Jabulani Khumalo is "delusional" for refusing to accept expulsion says MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Image: Papi Morake/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo is delusional.

Speaking to Briefly News, Ndhlela said Khumalo was present during the meeting when the decision was taken, and he was given a letter to declare his expulsion formally.

"He knows it. He was there during a meeting held by the national leadership core. Even when he walked out, he knew what the final decision was."

Khumalo confused about expulsion reports

In an interview with eNCA, Khumalo said nothing official was communicated to him regarding the expulsion.

"They say I've been expelled; I don't even know what an expulsion is; maybe that can also be explained to me, to say what that means."

"I'm still a member of uMkhonto, and I'm still a leader; I don't know what is being said or where it's coming from."

Khumalo said nothing has changed, and until he and former president Jacob Zuma meet and something is said in that meeting, then he's still a member. destabilize

Party expels 'rogue elements'

On Friday evening party Ndhela revealed that Khumalo, alongside Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson, had been axed for "attempting to destabilize the party."

In a statement, the party said Khumalo and four others were booted out due to concerns about secret meetings with ANC leaders and financial problems.

"We want to categorically state that the national leadership core will always act and make decisions in the interest of all patriotic South Africans who want to see change."

We urge all MK members to be disciplined and trust the leadership as we work towards gaining support for a campaign that will emancipate the downtrodden people of our country."

The expulsions comes four weeks ahead of the 29 May general election, with polls indicating the MK Party is growing exponentially.

“At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilize the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has decided to expel these comrades."

Not the first leader to be axed

Earlier this month, Briefly News reported that the leadership of the MKP went through massive upheaval.

The party first axed Bonginkosi Khanyile as the MKP Youth League's leader, and then Zuma replaced Khumalo as party leader.

Nhlanhla Ngidi then followed after he was told that he would be a regular party member and would be notified of where he would be redeployed later. The letter does not clarify why he was booted off the candidate list.

Source: Briefly News