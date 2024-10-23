A stunner showed off her cooking skills in a video making rounds on social media, leaving people in shock

The babe flexed the various dishes she made, and the clip captured the attention of online users

Social media users were not impressed with the hun's culinary skills as they poked fun at her in the comments

One young woman's interesting cooking abilities caused a massive stir on the internet and a shockwave in Mzansi.

Woman shows off her lack of cooking skills in video

The babe took to social media users, where she gave viewers a glimpse of how she gets down in the kitchen. She posted a series of images and videos under the TikTok handle @taliamlethane.

In the clip, the Cape Town stunner shows various dishes she prepared. The first is rice with sausage, followed by rice with meat stew and vegetables. @taliamlethane then showcases how she cooked her chicken stew, which was not make sure.

While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun expressed how she needed cooking lessons asap. The video left many people in laughter as it clocked over 1.1 million views within two days of its publication.

Take a look at the woman's cooking skills below:

South Africans poke fun at the hun's culinary skills

The woman's cooking abilities amused Mzansi netizens as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes.

Blondy said:

"The potatoes are drowning."

SAPS wrote:

"Aowa, my sister, you are under arrest…you can’t make the chicken swim like that now, nkarr o John the Baptiste."

Felicia.M added:

"Yoh, the floating carrots."

Rekang data bakgalabe shared:

"My girlfriend cooks like this I don’t know what I did to deserve a girl who cooks like this."

Phumy asked:

"Are you doing this on purpose?"

Utah commented:

"The pasta took me out."

