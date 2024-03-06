A content creator showed people how he transformed the young woman's natural hair in a TikTok video

A hairdresser went viral as people were in awe of his work. The man video attracted over 257K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

A hairdresser showed off how he gave a woman with natural hair a makeover in a TikTok video. Image: @thekurtexperience

Hairstyles transform a woman's natural hair

The clip posted by @thekurtexperience on the video platform shows the young lady sitting on a styling chair as she gets her hair done. The man first began by washing her hair, and after that, he went in with the blow dryer and dried her hair. As the video continues, the man can be seen with an ion as he ironed out the woman's natural hair. At the end of the clip, he showed off the final look, and peeps loved it.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the man's clip

The people loved the man's work, and they rushed to his comment section to congratulate the gentleman, saying:

Lele said:

"If it hangs like that after a wash and does not shrink. Probably not 4c, probably 4b or sum."

Illana The G wrote:

"Blowing from the root solves all hair problems!"

Noli | Travel & Lifestyle added:

"This was so satisfying to watch."

Go away commented:

"That’s some healthy hair."

Woman shows off stunning natural hairstyles; video leaves SA envious

Briefly News previously reported on a recent TikTok video is causing quite a stir in South Africa as a woman experiments with various hairstyles.

The video, filled with creative hair transformations, has left many viewers both inspired and envious. In the clip, Bonolo Mokoena effortlessly switches between different natural hairstyles. Her ability to effortlessly pull off the looks is top-notch.

Source: Briefly News