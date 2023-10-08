A young woman on TikTok showed people her transition from natural coily hair to straight hair

The Pretoria lady filmed the process of her permanent change to her hair after years and posted it on TikTok

Online users were fascinated after seeing the lady's unbelievable transformation in the viral TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Online users were fascinated by one lady's epic hair change. The lady in Hatfield, Pretoria made a big decision after having the same hair for a decade.

A TikTok video shows a woman getting her hair relaxed in Hatfiel Pretoria for R500 after being natural for 10 years. Image: @tshenolom27

Source: TikTok

People were invested in the video of a woman transforming her hair after a decade. Netizens left comments on the lady with their thoughts about her new hairstyle.

Woman relaxes hair in TikTok video

A woman @tshenolom27 relaxed her coily hair after having it natural for 10 years. The lady recorded the whole process and used a relaxer that cost her R500.

Watch the video of the huge hair transformation done at a Hatfield salon:

South Africans stunned by expensive relaxer

Online users were invested in the woman's relaxed hair transformation video. The price she paid for a relaxer was surprising to many.

People complimented the woman while others vented about their relaxer experiences.

sammy said:

"Seeing people relax their natural hair is so satisfying."

onthaaz wrote:

"R500 to relax your hair? Haibo."

Traa-p commented:

"Did I see R500."

shannykeitu joked:

"I relaxed mine, and guess what? It has gone back to being afro."

Samu Nkwanyana added:

"This is the sign I needed."

TikTok video of hair relaxing process go viral

Many netizens love to see extremely coily hair go straight, especially when it is long. One woman went viral after she got a special treatment.

"It was worth it": Lady relaxes big afro after 7 years, peeps love new look

Briefly News previously reported that a woman went TikTok viral after showing people switch from natural hair to relaxed. The lady did the entire hair straightening process by herself.

Online users were fascinated by the video, and it got over 29 000 likes. Many people commented and son shared their opinions about relaxers.

@jayshimi posted that she was letting go of her natural coily hair after seven years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News