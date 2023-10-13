An accountant from South Africa who quit her job showed people how far she has come

The young lady was in Eypgt as she explained why she decided to stop working out of choice and shared a TikTok video of what she's been up to

Many people were inspired by the lady's testimony about leaving her boring life for a better living

A woman gave up her career as an accountant. After starting a life of freedom, the lady made a TikTok video learning a skill in Egypt.

A South African accountant made a TikTok video from Egypt after she stopped working for fun. Image: @sifisoabroad

Source: TikTok

The video of the accountant received over 5,000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from netizens inspired by her move.

TikTok video shows a woman's life after quitting a well-paid job

@sifisoabroad posted that she stopped working as an accountant because she felt stuck in a routine. She detailed that she would be job-free for the next two years so that he could rediscover herself.

Watch the video below to see her learn pottery in Egypt:

South African inspired by woman

Many people admitted that they would love to quit their jobs but were too scared. Others were fascinated with the woman who made her brave decision.

KEEKS TRAVEL commented:

"I want a funemployed world for everyone! Love this for you."

Pndee_Zulu said:

"The way I want to take this leap of faith. Gwababa has me by my throat for now."

Sifiso | Fun-employed · Creator responded:

"If you can afford it, I encourage you to take that leap!."

Liz wrote:

"I love this, I need it so badly."

JJ wondered:

"Were you not afraid of how to sustain yourself? How did you know it was a risk worth taking?"

Themba_Black gushed:

"Congratulations on taking ownership of your life."

SA applauds successful women

Many people are fascinated by people who leave their high-paying jobs. A lady went viral after quitting her job to start a business.

Source: Briefly News