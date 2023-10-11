One woman showed how she serves her husband dinner on his payday in a wholesome TikTok video

The wife's attempt to control her husband's purse strings had thousands of netizens thoroughly entertained

People jokingly called out the woman for going above and beyond for her husband only on his payday

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman bowed after serving her husband food. Image: @rabelaniportia

Source: TikTok

A woman has made it her mission to serve her husband dinner in a way that would make him dish out money on his payday.

She served her hubby's food with all the respect that traditional Venda women are famous for.

Woman spoils husband

The wife committed to the husband spoiling act to win financial favour. After giving the man the food on a tray, she put her hands together and lay on the floor as if she were an obedient servant bowing to a king.

Video of respectful wife trends

Mzansi people were quick to spot the humour in this grand performance. The clip posted by @rabelaniportia got 346,000 views and more than 5,600 likes.

Watch the video below:

Wife's tricks leave Mzansi lol

Some people said the wife should spoil the husband every day and not just on payday.

Look at a few comments below:

@user4000301112581 said:

"Could never be me."

@giftmuhlari commented:

"Only on pay day tsotsi ke wena."

@pstb85 wrote:

"Nice, but you must do that everyday nana.❤️"

@entle856 posted:

"Now I understand why I am not married it will never be me,. Anyway it's good."

@tkphoko mentioned:

"Aaah mara this gender ke mathata no mane."

@cm_crazy1 noted:

"Oh this is done on payday, I should try it maybe will get me an allowance."

@maqedani stated:

"It should be like that until death do you apart."

@mewlife3 shared:

"Soze not when I still wake up at 4 in the morning to go and hustle."

Woman in Cape Town makes TikTok video serving husband food on lobola day, SA criticises portion size

In another article, Briefly News reported that one happy Cape Town lady on TikTok was excited for her lobola day. The woman posted a video of some of the duties she had to undertake for her man.

The video of the lobola negotiations was fascinating and received 174,000 likes. There were more than 2,000 comments from opinionated netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News