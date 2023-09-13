Husband Surprises Wife With Her Dream Car Mercedes G-Wagon, Gesture Leaves Netizens in Awe
- A lucky married woman was surprised by her husband with her dream car, a Mercedes G-Wagon
- The woman shared a video showing off the luxury SUV that is known for its durability and off-road capabilities
- Netizens congratulated the woman and her husband on their new car, and some expressed their desire for a husband who would spoil them in the same way
As a married woman, when your husband gives you a gift, it shows that he is thinking of you and wants to make you happy. It can be a way of showing his love and appreciation for you.
Woman surprised with G-Class from husband
One woman had social media users swooning after sharing a video of how her husband spoiled her with her dream car.
A video posted on TikTok by Tory Lewis (@iamtorymarie) shows her pictured next to her brand-new black Mercedes G-Wagon.
She also showed the impressive specs of the German machine and a snippet of her and her hubby finalising the purchase at the dealership.
"I love me some him❤️," Tory captioned the post.
Watch the video below:
According to Mercedes, the G-Class is a true cross-country vehicle featuring iconic design and outstanding comfort over almost any surface.
South Africans congratulate the lucky wifey
Many netizens flooded Tory's post with love-filled and congratulatory messages as they wished her well on her new ride. Some ladies expressed their desire for a husband who would spoil them in the same way.
Ash responded:
"My exact dream car."
Loki commented:
"This how I felt when my husband bought my dream car. Congratulations! It’s beautiful!"
Merinda Mua replied:
"Whatever you said in your prayer, Amen❤."
Kai commented:
"Yesss!!! She’s gorgeous!! ."
SAMARIA | Travel & Lifestyle said:
"Love it A fabulous car for a fabulous babes ."
Jezzy Finn reacted:
"Yess yess. Congratulations ."
Events By Midollan wrote:
"Where are the single men, that want to be husbands and providers? Thank you to my future husbanddddd.."
Mother of 2 gets Maserati Levante from hubby
In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman woke up to a surprise from her life partner. The lady posted a video showing her reaction to being surprised with a new car.
The video of the special moment received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of people who commented on the post to rave about the fast car.
@tracymtshali posted that she was surprised by her bae, who asked them to go to a car lot. When she arrived, the lady realised that she was actually getting her own Maserati Levante.
Source: Briefly News