Husband Surprises Wife With Her Dream Car Mercedes G-Wagon, Gesture Leaves Netizens in Awe
by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A lucky married woman was surprised by her husband with her dream car, a Mercedes G-Wagon
  • The woman shared a video showing off the luxury SUV that is known for its durability and off-road capabilities
  • Netizens congratulated the woman and her husband on their new car, and some expressed their desire for a husband who would spoil them in the same way

A woman surprised with her dream car from her loving husband. Image: @iamtorymarie/TikTok
As a married woman, when your husband gives you a gift, it shows that he is thinking of you and wants to make you happy. It can be a way of showing his love and appreciation for you.

Woman surprised with G-Class from husband

One woman had social media users swooning after sharing a video of how her husband spoiled her with her dream car.

A video posted on TikTok by Tory Lewis (@iamtorymarie) shows her pictured next to her brand-new black Mercedes G-Wagon.

She also showed the impressive specs of the German machine and a snippet of her and her hubby finalising the purchase at the dealership.

"I love me some him❤️," Tory captioned the post.

According to Mercedes, the G-Class is a true cross-country vehicle featuring iconic design and outstanding comfort over almost any surface.

South Africans congratulate the lucky wifey

Many netizens flooded Tory's post with love-filled and congratulatory messages as they wished her well on her new ride. Some ladies expressed their desire for a husband who would spoil them in the same way.

Ash responded:

"My exact dream car."

Loki commented:

"This how I felt when my husband bought my dream car. Congratulations! It’s beautiful!"

Merinda Mua replied:

"Whatever you said in your prayer, Amen❤."

Kai commented:

"Yesss!!! She’s gorgeous!! ."

SAMARIA | Travel & Lifestyle said:

"Love it A fabulous car for a fabulous babes ."

Jezzy Finn reacted:

"Yess yess. Congratulations ."

Events By Midollan wrote:

"Where are the single men, that want to be husbands and providers? Thank you to my future husbanddddd.."

Mother of 2 gets Maserati Levante from hubby

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman woke up to a surprise from her life partner. The lady posted a video showing her reaction to being surprised with a new car.

The video of the special moment received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of people who commented on the post to rave about the fast car.

@tracymtshali posted that she was surprised by her bae, who asked them to go to a car lot. When she arrived, the lady realised that she was actually getting her own Maserati Levante.

