The healthcare worker posted a video from her car as she cried and looked relieved about leaving the unhappy work environment

Netizens noted how proud they were of the strong woman for putting herself first and related to her pain

A brave nurse has posted a video online after resigning from a job that made her unhappy.

The nurse seemed happy to leave the job. Image: mmakomanem_.

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the lady cried and showed great emotion. The healthcare worker looked incredibly relieved about exiting the environment.

TikTok user, mmakomanem_, posted the clip and explained that she left the job for the good of her mental health.

Her video was captioned:

“I finally got the strength to resign from a working environment that was toxic to my mental health.”

Here is the video:

Netizens commend nurse who quit job for mental health

Many TikTokkers expressed pride in the brave woman for having the courage to put herself first and leave the unhealthy work environment.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Laiboo related to her pain:

“I have my letter saved on my laptop. The only thing that's stopping me from sending it is all the debt I'm in.”

MimsKaAphiwe noted:

“I'm losing my mind. I'm the breadwinner. I want to resign but when I think about my family, my heart breaks.”

Queen of Tscents Nam noted:

“To everyone going through the most at work: pray. Don't let them see you down or cry.”

mumy hustler wrote:

“We really need a group to talk about such.”

MbussoM reacted:

“I resigned in September 2022 after 23 years of torture and excruciating pain. I am at the happiest space right now, although I am not working. God is carrying me.”

