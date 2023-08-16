A woman straightened hair coily hair at a salon, and many were fascinated to see the man work on his client

A video shows the district difference after getting the treatment as well as extensions added to the head of straightened 4c hair

Online users gave their honest opinions about the lady's new hairstyle, and most were brutal with their feedback

One woman decided to do a hair transformation. The lady has kinky coily hair, which she wanted straightened.

A TikTok video of a woman with 4c coils getting keratin treatment was a hit as people criticised the stylist' work. Image: @thekurtexperience

Source: Youtube

Online users were fascinated by the video as it got more than 19 000 likes. Many also gave their honest opinions about the final product.

Keratin treatment process goes viral

A hairstylist @thekurtexperience posted the process of transforming coily hair into straight. The video explains that this woman received a keratin treatment and clip-ins. Watch the video below:

South Africans review hair stylist's work

Many people were curious about a keratin treatment which is similar to a relaxer but is reversible. Others thought that the hairstyle just did not blend the extensions well.

Audra B said:

"Looks good but should of layered it so her hair blends more."

delulu_fr wrote:

"That cannot be the end product. I refuse."

T-Esthibesti wondered:

"Am I missing something? The press is nice but the end shot is..I don’t know."

✨The Lady Maven gushed:

"Now THATS true 4C hair!"

A.Nikole__ had questions:

"What happened to the rest of the clip ins?

Salon mishaps go TikTok viral

South African hair salon disasters go viral. People love to see when things go wrong for others at a salon. One woman was teary-eyed when her braids turned out bad.

