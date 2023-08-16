A woman showed people what they need whenever they are making fresh fish that has not been gutted

The lady used a common household item to clean the outside of her fish before cleaning it inside

This video was a hit with many netizens, who appreciated the creator's easy-to-follow instructions

One lady cleaned and gutted her fish flawlessly. The TikTokker showed people they can always remove all the fish scales without missing any.

A TikTok video shows how to clean fish with a grater, and many found it useful. Image: @christianayawaborbor

Source: TikTok

The video of the cooking received more than 8 000 likes. Netizens were divided about whether the hack was time and effort-saving.

Woman cleans fish like pro

@christianayawaborbor posted that she gets fish scales off her seafood in an easy way. The lady used a grater to make sure that the fish skin would be soft and clean. Watch the video below:

TikTok users love fish hack

Many people thought the cooking idea was interesting. Others argued that grating the fish was a lot of work, while others suggested that a vegetable peeler could do the same job.

CRNS said:

"I was today years old...thank you."

Tatina Murray wrote:

"This is a grest idea however I am not doing it. I can do without extra work. I pay extra for it to be scaled or my husband does it."

pretty girl commented:

"That's a lot of work why can't you put in washing machine."

Do.Re.Mi.Piano added:

"Can’t believe I’ve never thought of this."

Sally Kui gushed:

"This is why I love TikTok."

