A baker posted a TikTok video of her scone recipe, and the clip was a hit among Mzansi viewers

The three minutes tutorial showed how she gets the scones fluffy using a few simple ingredients

The video got 480 000 views on the platform, and many said they were encouraged to make their batch of the popular treats

A baking influencer gave people the confidence to try making their own scones from scratch.

South African woman posts easy scone recipe on TikTok

The woman shared a simple-to-follow tutorial of the classic scones that Mzansi love to indulge in with a cup of tea or a soft drink.

She uploaded the clip on her TikTok @phumlabakes, filled with other videos of her making sweet treats.

TikTok video of baked scones goes viral

TikTok users were amazed by how easy she made the baking process look. More than 12 000 people liked the recipe video, and some took to the comments to thank her for the recipe. Some asked how she gets the scones soft and shared that theirs always come out hard.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users appreciate simplified scone recipe

@mapulenzimela4 posted:

"Thank you dear for the recipe."

@tumifelilemokhobo asked:

"My scones always come out hard, how do I prevent them from being hard? How long should I bake for?"

@kelebogilekelsmotshoane commented:

"Can't wait to try the cold butter. I've tried melted and didn't like the hardness."

@gunzaskhosana mentioned:

"Wow, you made it so much easier for me. I always fail but now I am sure I will pass thank you very much."

@mdhlulin stated:

"Wow, beautiful Queen thanks for sharing."

@magwalam wrote:

"Cold butter plus Nkomazi makes the best scones."

@sandiletwala_ added:

"This was so therapeutic to watch."

TikTok video of man reciting recipe in broken Afrikaans makes Mzansi laugh as he butchers SA language

In another story, Briefly News reported that a gent had people laughing after hearing his version of Afrikaans. The creator made his cooking content hilarious.

His hilarious voiceover got thousands of likes from entertained netizens. Many peeps flooded the comments adding to the jokes about his badly spoken Afrkikans.

