A group of male friends took part in the trending Chase dance challenge and put some flair to the moves

The gents showed off their dance skills while wearing makoti overalls and looked like they were having the time of their lives

Their fire performance was a smash hit on TikTok, and people thought their version was the best one

A video of friends dancing to an amapiano beat amused Mzansi. Image: @sfisodatsoro

The Chase dance challenge is the latest craze on TikTok, and dancers flex their fancy footwork to outdo each other.

Group of friends take on a trending dance challenge

Seven men teamed up for the challenge and nailed the choreographed dance moves to a popular amapiano beat by Ulazi.

In a TikTok video posted by @sfisodatsoro, they are seen wearing dresses and doeks as they perform their complicated routine.

Dance video entertains Mzansi people on TikTok

Netizens thought they were a whole vibe and crowned them winners of the trending challenge. Some were amused by how comfortable they looked in the clothing that older women prefer.

The video currently has 214 000 views, and hundreds of people gave them rave reviews in the comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users give friends rave reviews for dancing skills

@ausitshepiey said:

"Bafana bami khuphukani."

@queen_nubian added:

"I am following you because I am officially obsessed."

@ms_bathong stated:

"Kuphukani lapho bo Makoti ningangenzi islima."

@jackbuda4 wrote:

"The only country that matters with all the problems we have but we laugh and love."

@katlimp posted:

"Best chase I have seen."

@mpumeeshezi commented:

"And I wonder who came up with this idea of dressing."

@ntandoyenkosimaba4 stated:

"Red dress is enjoying this thing."

@missrue29 added:

"The best one so far and the unique one."

