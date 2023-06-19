A newly married couple took to social media to share their happiness with netizens from across the world

They posted a TikTok video showing the elderly husband showering his young wife with banknotes

People were fascinated by their age difference and joked that women associated money with true love

A video of a couple with a huge age difference went viral. Image: @manziwakibera

Source: TikTok

A couple in wedded bliss had people convinced that money can buy happiness. The lovebirds with a huge age difference enjoyed a piece of red velvet cake while chilling in their robes in bed.

Husband gifts young wife hard cash

They uploaded the video on their TikTok page @manziwakibera, which gained a lot of traction.

The generous husband blessed his wife with an unknown amount of cash, and the wife is seen beaming with happiness in the five seconds clip.

A TikTok video of couple with big age gap causes a stir

More than 2.5 million people saw the video of the duo serving couple goals. The TikTok got 46 000 likes, and 2 000 people posted colourful comments about the couple's relationship.

Most wondered if they were genuinely in love or if it was a transactional relationship.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users post interesting comments about married couple

@wareign254 posted:

"This is what ladies call true love."

@orlandodieudonne asked:

"Who said money can't buy happiness?"

@vickythembimchunu mentioned:

"She is so happy to be with her dad."

@pamelaokelo695 stated:

"You're really representing us well girl. Love you for this."

@cameroonbetterplace added:

"You are giving a heart attack to the old man."

@lradebe167 said:

"Her excitement is priceless and this is the true love they need."

@meme_123 wrote:

"Bathong ausi ona oipatlela money fela. Phela labona papa ongotswe rest in peace."

@nikitaMugadi commented:

"Desperate times call for desperate measures after all."

Source: Briefly News