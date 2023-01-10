A man showed social media his girlfriend and their age gap left some South Africans very puzzled

The 29-year-old shared a picture of his girlfriend who is several years older than him and caused a buzz on Twitter

Online users discussed their difference in age with some peeps even doubting the guy's real age

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens had much to say about a young man who is dating an older woman. The man shared a picture of his partner and received a variety of reactions.

One man showed people his girlfriend and said that they had a 14-year age gap and had SA split. Image: Getty Images/ Thomas Burwick/Twitter/@Mr_Gumede

Source: UGC

People had many questions about the more than 10-year age gap between the couple. Others even doubted whether the man was really 29 years old.

A picture of couple with over 10-year age gap causes a stir

Online users were in disbelief after @Mr_Gumede on Twitter said that his girlfriend is 14 years older than him. He posted a picture and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"She's 43, I am 29. We're doing five years together."

Mzansi peeps are always eager to call out lies and people were immediately in the comments with many doubting that he's 29. Others commented on their support for the age gap relationship.

@Madam_PB commented:

"You look older than her."

@thahala_moses commented:

"She looks younger than you bro and you look way older than 29."

@OzzaT_ commented:

"Nah they been cooking you about your age man."

@98f09ad3ae0c4dd commented:

"Nothing wrong with that. Love does not have age limit."

@walter_sentsho commented:

"But y’all look 43 together."

"Please unblock the bae": Lady Du pleads on behalf of man using TV to reach gf

Briefly News previously reported that one man had South Africa rooting for him, after going the extra mile for his girlfriend. Musician, Lady Du also shared a picture of the man desperately trying to get in contact with his girlfriend through Last Dance on SABC 1.

Many people thought it was cute and have been spreading his message all over the socials. Lady Du joined in on the fun using her Instagram.

Local star, Lady Du tried to use her platform to help one guy convince his girlfriend to unblock him when his message was broadcasted on TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News