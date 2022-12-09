A social media post claims that a man known as Pastor MS Budeli is offering miraculous services which include taking people to heaven for a fee

The advert shared on Facebook details that the man of God will be charging R20 000 for an opportunity to meet God

Online users cracked jokes as they reacted to seeing the suspicious post offering the unbelievable services

Pastor MS Budeli is offering people a chance to have life-changing experiences that include seeing God, the future and even immediate marriage. The pastor's services range from R300 000 for winning an aviator game to R5 000 for debt clearance

Netizens reacted to seeing the advert with jokes. People discussed how the pastor would probably be able to get money from some people

SA reacts to pastor charging people to meet God for R20 000

A Facebook post was advertising Pastor Budeli who says people can see God in heaven by paying him R20 000. Many peeps immediately decided it was a scam as the advertising poster also showed his other services. The pastor also charges R20 000 for people to be protected from crime and for telling peeps their future through phones.

See the full advert below:

SA is riddled with fake pastors and online users were determined to not be fooled as many people called out Pastor Budeli. Many commented that the scam was obvious and told him to get a job.

Salome Malemela commented:

"I would rather take that money and marry myself if marriage is that important to me, so heaven ke tlo e bona mohlang ke kgwile at no cost barena[I will see heaven when I die], I cannot pay that much go bona heaven and come back to update people about heaven for free, it must remain a secret forever."

Wandile Mthethwa commented:

"People will perish because of the lack of knowledge. This one is desperate for quick riches he should be using cult powers to deceive his congregation."

Kgoshi Ntwampe Ntobeng commented:

"A hustler of a note, people who sees opportunity out of nothing and grab it... This is how to milk money from the black community."

Tiyani Tikzo commented:

"Go and look for a job pastor."

Bontle Jewel Melania commented:

"Man of God I wanna get married tomorrow."

Love Joy Happiness commented:

"If I see heaven I will not be able to come back."

Tshireletso Miya commented:

"Good luck to all who are going to fall for this nonsense."

Psãlmïst Jeremiah Mason Ksm commented:

"This man needs deliverance."

Tungwane Tungwane commented:

"I like this dude. He is a real hustler. The nice part is that he preys for the most educated fools."

T'bose Thevin Van Malepe commented:

"What I know is that our beloved family and friends are still going to fall into this trap like papa did before, they don't learn."

