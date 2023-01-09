A woman took to social media and told people about her little brother's persisting academic problems

The lady told people that her sibling is struggling to move to matric and is well over 18 years old

Online users were helpful and left many comments with alternatives that the boy could do which warmed people's heart

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens were moved after a woman looked for help for her brother who is struggling with school. The lady explained that her brother has been stuck in Grade 11 for years.

One lady said that her younger brother failed Grade 11 multiple times and needed suggestions for what he could do instead. Image: Tara Moore/klaus vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

People were helpful and left useful comments to help the young man. People even suggested alternatives since he cannot finish school.

Woman's brother unable to finish Grade 11

A woman @Koketo15358426 took to Twitter to share her problem and said that her brother needs help. She explained that her younger brother keeps failing Grade 11 and is 22 years old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mzansi peeps often unite to help others and this time was no different when users encouraged her to not lose hope. Netizens gave her suggestions on which practical courses he could do and some even recommended businesses he could start.

@ruthiemofube commented:

"He should go to those #colleges that allow grade 9/10. Hey, maybe high school isn’t his thing. He can go do N courses and go to work."

@nlnxiixcv commented:

"FET or TVET college maybe?"

@mr_bradleyBW commented:

"The responses.. Folks are showing up and care."

@ZenandeNGC commented:

"I love the replies under this tweet. The amount of support. This is the side of South Africa I love to see."

@nokwanekgabo commented:

"He should have left ka Grade 8 and pursue technical skills - he will be the most secure and richer than most of us."

@abelmike commented:

"What is he interested in? Find something that fits with his natural interests and lean into that. Whatever it is. A trade? Creativity? Music? Dance? Art? No one answer or solve beyond discovering his natural interest."

@Nar24ko commented:

"Let him also try to do driving license (code 14), it'll be helpful."

Durban teen accepted to Harvard like older brother 2 years ago, SA applauds him

Briefly News previously reported that one young man made his parents proud by having an impressive high school career. The young man passed with flying colours and will be heading to Harvard.

A fresh matriculant, Nureldin Mohamed, is ready for Harvard after getting accepted with his predicted A-level results and being at the top of his class. The young man is so impressive that he got accepted two weeks before the closing date for applications.

Nureldin also has full funding for his Harvard studies, following in the footsteps of his older brother. The young man's older sibling was also accepted to Harvard and was the Cambridge Dux in 2020 for his high school year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News