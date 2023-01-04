Star pupil, Nureldin Mohamed, did well at his local high school and will be headed to the best university in the world

The matriculant was accepted to Harvard and will attend the Ivy League school after passing his final year of high school with flying colours

People were blown away by how much Nureldin achieved at Durban High School (DHS) and were happy to congratulate him

One young man made his parents proud by having an impressive high school career. The young man did so well that he will be heading to Harvard.

Online users were amazed by the outstanding young man. Many people could not stop raving about how dedicated the young man was.

SA matriculant getting accepted to Harvard

A DSH fresh matriculant, Nureldin Mohamed will be headed to Harvard after getting accepted with his predicted A-level results and being at the top of his class. The young man is so brilliant that he got accepted two weeks before the closing date for applications.

Nureldin also has full funding for his Harvard studies following in the footsteps of his older brother who was also accepted to Harvard and was the Cambridge Dux in 2020 for his high school year. DHS celebrated his achievement in a Facebook post and detailed that the young man will be choosing between Computer Science and Biological Engineering.

The young man will only start school in August and until then he will be working with Durban High School to teach web design, a class he already taught three times in 2022. People were completely amazed by the story. Many commented with messages of congratulations and praises for the hard-working student.

Carolyn Dickinson commented:

"A truly outstanding achievement from a dedicated student who gave back to the community through the Iqraa Trust and to his beloved Durban High School. Congratulations to Nureldin and also to his committed teachers who had to keep up with his voracious appetite for learning!

Stanley Okwulieaku commented:

"Congratulations and all the best."

Roshnee Pillay commented:

"Congratulations and best wishes, expected nothing less from this lad"

Marian Abboy commented:

"Congrats and Well done! All The best on your future endeavours!

Cooks Pillay commented:

"Best wishes in all your endeavors."

Debbie Cook Edwards commented:

"Well done and best wishes."

Michael Bailiss commented:

"Awesome achievement. Best wishes and Good luck."

Koos Human commented:

"Good luck and best wishes!"

Rashida Hansa Haffejee commented:

"Mubarak ....always knew the boys are destined for great things. So proud of both of them."

