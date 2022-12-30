A South African doctor showed how she spoiled herself with a gorgeous new car in 2022 and shared her achievement

In a Twitter post, the woman shared that she bought a Mercedes-Benz, which was always on her wish list

People flooded the comments with sweet messages of congratulations while others admitted they were envious

One hardworking health worker celebrated having a successful year after she went to the dealership to collect her new car. The successful doctor was over the moon about getting something she wanted for a long time.

One medical professional let people know that she was most proud of getting herself a Mercedes-Benz. Image: Twitter/DrMissUniverse

Source: Twitter

The medical doctor took to Twitter and displayed her latest big purchase and it made rounds on the microblogging platform. Peeps could not stop raving about the stunning car.

SA doctor celebrates getting Mercedes-Benz

A Twitter user who is a doctor @DrMissUniverse celebrated that she got herself a Mercedes Benz at the end of 2022. In a Twitter post, she wrote:

"Those that know me, know that this one was a long overdue one for me."

The new car owner posted two pictures of her whip when she fetched it at the dealership. Mzansi loves to see women buy cars, especially when it is a Mercedes.

People were impressed with her accomplishment and left congratulatory messages. The doctor said she named her car Zuri Oneida and others were completely inspired by her.

@Mskelebogile commented:

"Congratulations. It’s so beautiful."

@p_stunner_ commented:

"Oh wow babes. This is amazing. Congratulations."

@run_Henryk commented:

"Congratulations honey!"

@Hunadi___ commented:

"Congratulations on your baby. She’s stunning."

@ROLIE_GM commented:

"Not her getting my spec."

@shammahdibapile commented:

"This will be me next year this time. Congratulations."

"Benz or nothing": Rachel Kolisi uses Merc to move to new home, fans impressed

Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi's wife Rachel told people that she is in love with her Mercedes. Rachel Kolisi shared an Instagram post giving a glowing review of her SUV.

Rachel is chuffed with her car and gave people a look into how she tested the whip's capabilities. Her followers flooded the post with congratulations on the new car.

Rachel Kolisi says her Mercedes GLE has been nothing but a breeze to use for nearly a year. Siya's wife even showed it was big enough to use when she moved houses.

