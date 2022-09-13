A hardworking professional showed off her sporty new Mercedes SUV online, which peeps adored

A closer look at the snaps reveals that the model is a GLC220d 4matic, and a little Google search shows how pricey it is

The momentous occasion was celebrated online by South Africans who had nothing but lovely things to say to the determined woman

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman who is ambitious and focused is a truly unstoppable force. This is the case with a happy professional who shared her sporty and slick new Mercedes SUV with peeps on the socials.

A lady shared her brand new snazzy Mercedes SUV that netizens adored. Images: @philisiwegumede/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

A brand new merc is nothing to scoff at as well. According to Cars.co.za, the model of @philisiwegumede car retails for almost a million rand, which makes the feat even more impressive.

The Instagram post reveals that she got the lovely new whip at the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Umhlanga. The unveiling was quite the site to behold as well, with the proud woman posting a slow-motion reveal of the powerful machine.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Buying a car in South Africa is always a cause for celebration. Cities tend to have unreliable and uncomfortable public transportation systems, so the feat of purchasing a new car, especially as impressive as this one, means that a more comfortable life lies ahead.

Peeps gathered far and wide to congratulate the hardworking professional on the spectacular achievement. See the responses below:

42n8sne said:

"Congratulations babe You deserve all the good things that you have. I’m so proud of you. Konke nje ❤️"

thunzie_k mentioned:

"Congratulations, well deserved Phili ❤️"

mandykinz_mkhize commented:

"Congratulations Lovely ride."

vulamazulu_man shared:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations Ms"

yandabellz_simelane posted:

"Congrats Ntokazi enhle yakwa Qwabe, Mnguni, yeyeye, Khondlo.. I love my surname kodwa .. May God keep blessing you."

yoleigh_m said:

"Congratulations lovey ✨"

sethu_mabudle mentioned:

"Lapho I don’t even know you, but I’m so genuinely happy for you ingathi you’re someone I personally know."

_therealafix commented:

"Congratulations hunny What a beauty."

Inspiring young woman goes old-school, physically knocks on doors to find employment, Mzansi love her energy

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that it is tough out there. With unemployment being so high, one babe knew she needed to put in the effort to reap the rewards. So, she got in her car and drove around, asking for a job.

Gone are the days when a university degree ensured your employment. This degreed babe knows that, which is why she knocked on doors.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News