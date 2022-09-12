A romantic man gave a heartfelt and emotional proposal to his bae, and peeps were congratulating the pair in droves

Marriage can be a wonderful thing to experience, and the pair seem to be more than ready for their loving journey

South Africans congratulated the pair on their engagement, with a famous face showing up in the comments section

A romantic man proposed to his bae in a heartfelt and emotional video with Mzansi peeps ululating in glee for the couple.

A loving gent proposed to his bae in a touching video that made Mzansi peeps sing praises for them. Images: @Drew_Stevens11/ Twitter

@Drew_Stevens11 shared his proposal to the masses on Twitter, and the reception was warm, to say the least.

The clip starts off with the surprise proposal. The lady has her back turned and is taken aback by the cameraman and who suddenly appears out of nowhere. She's in disbelief as she says yes, and the pair hug and kiss each other while their pictures are taken.

Marriage can be quite an exciting and scary prospect for many. It involves long-term and sustained commitment, many ups and downs and different challenges in the course of enduring love. The initial moments, however, are undeniably exhilarating.

Mzansi peeps applauded the couple for their special day and wished them well for the future. See the comments below:

@Theo_Dench said:

"Congratulations my bru, I’m so happy for you ❤️"

@2freshLES mentioned:

"CONGRATS YOUNG MAN "

@Bongi_mkhosi commented:

"This is so beautiful, congratulations "

@stax_masiza shared:

"He’s creasing the AF1’s "

@Thami_Mpahlwa posted:

"Congrats to them dammit "

@SAABIcontent said:

"Yessssss love wins!"

@NoahKamo mentioned:

"Congratulations Drew!! This is beautiful "

@rrawcore commented:

"Congratulations to the both of you "

