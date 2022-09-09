Another group of ama2000s lit up the socials by putting themselves on pause in a mannequin challenge

Mzansi's school kids have been notorious when it comes to out-of-class antics, but some of it can be quite harmless fun

South Africans were jealous of the youthful creativity that the students showed and wished they could go back to simpler times

A group of ama2000s set the socials on fire by putting themselves on pause in a mannequin challenge they took part in.

Pupils took part in a mannequin challenge that made grown Mznasi peeps jealous of ama2000s creativity and fun. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 has posted the antics of other students before, but this one brought out a more interesting and wholesomely envious reception on Twitter.

The clip starts off with a student holding a juice box over a bin while standing completely still. A similar action is replicated by other students within the video: one of them pretends to sit on a chair, the other pretends to be moping the floor and so on and so forth.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The antics that ama2000s get to have recently been an interesting topic of discussion. Some students do break the rules, and there have been many examples of bad behaviour that have gone viral.

The other times are more harmless, though, in which the youth just want to have innocent fun. Mzansi peeps had a lot to say about the clip. Most people loved the creativity and fun the kids were having, while others were concerned about their academics. See the responses below:

@wendykomvelase posted:

@khoza_dora said:

"I sbwl this generation...nothing deep jus vibes"

@SMnikathi mentioned:

"As long as they are having innocent fun, not destroying anything not disrespecting anyone I'm cool. Great wearing of the uniform."

@thee9735 shared:

@SlateTebogo commented:

"The most free and expressive generation. I love em."

@MaandaMandiky1 said:

" Truly speaking, I wanna be young and free again."

@AsekaNdaba posted:

"Yoooh these kids are happy shame "

@Duke_Marikovich mentioned:

"Beautiful and creative. Go on and pass and prove everybody u got it still."

Ama2K have the older generation of Mzansi impressed as they take on 70’s and 80’s themed challenge

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how there is a huge generational separation between those born in the 2000s and those who came before. The Ama2Ks have jumped on a 70s and 80s-themed challenge with older generations smiling.

The simple life where dungarees were the staple and kids played outside is over. The Ama2Ks wear designer clothes and do TikTok challenges, which hasn’t always settled well with the elders.

Source: Briefly News