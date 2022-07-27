The 200s kids are getting in on a challenge where they recreate scenes from the 70s and 80s and people are loving it

Twitter account Man’s NOT Barry Roux shared one of the challenges showing kids throwing it way back

The challenge has people reminiscing about the good old days and some took time to share their favourites

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

There is a huge generational separation between those born in the 2000s and those who came before. The Ama2Ks have jumped on a 70s and 80s-themed challenge which has older generations smiling.

The younger generation is partaking in a 70’s and 80’s themed challenge that has people reminiscing on the old days. Image: Twitter / @AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

The simple life where dungarees were the staple and kids played outside is over. The Ama2Ks wear designer clothes and do TikTok challenges, and it hasn’t always settled well with the elders.

Largely followed Twitter account Man’s NOT Barry Roux shared some lit pictures of the young ones throwing it way back with 70’s and 80’s fashion.

“Ama 2000 have started a challenge themed 70’s and 80’s.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fellow social media users share other amazing challenge snaps

People are LOVING this challenge and the photos are amazing. Seeing the young ones connecting with the past has warmed hearts. Bringing back old memories through this challenge is something many are appreciating.

Take a look at some of the other challenge pics people shared:

@SebothomaSolo shared:

@bandile_ntengo shared:

@tripledotkelo shared:

@itumelengxaba51 shared:

Viral challenge where kids scoop cash blindfolded has some parents sweating, it’s a ‘no’ from them

In related news, Briefly News reported that viral social media challenges have peeps doing some strange things but this new one is not something the parents of Mzansi are here for. Ain’t no kid getting their purple and orange notes, lol.

Kids are getting their parents to lay notes on the floor while they try to scoop them blindfolded and get to keep their winnings. It’s like a game show but at home.

Twitter user @GomolemoSA_ shared a video of a young one doing the challenge while the mother sweats as she sees her R100s getting claimed by her child. The screams are everything!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News