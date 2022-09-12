A woman faked her own kidnapping to try and scam her mom out of a whopping R865k, and it was not the first time

Multiple publications reported that the mother got suspicious and reported the matter to law enforcement before paying over the money

Apparently, this is the second time as the mom had paid R780k in fake ransom one time before, hence suspicion

One woman has shocked the world after trying to scam her own hardworking mother out of R865 000 by trying to fake her own kidnapping. People think it is just insane!

Woman fakes own kidnapping to get R865 000 ransom money from mom. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

People go to a lot of crazy lengths to get money, but scamming your own mom is taking things really far. Knowing she’d come to her rescue, the woman used her mother’s love for her against her.

IOL News reports that the woman from Spain recorded a ransom video of herself which made it look as if she had been kidnapped and was in great danger.

Spain’s national law enforcement agency, Guardia Civil, shared that the video was gruesome and looked very real. The woman even had a man in on the act, who pretended to hold a knife to her throat. Wild!

After the mother worryingly agreed to the fake kidnappers, she got a tad suspicious and contacted law enforcement, reported Yahoo! News. The caring mom had taken the $50 000 out of her bank account already but luckily higher found the video to be fake before she handed it over.

This was not the first time the daughter had scammed her mom. Apparently, there was a time before when her mother paid R780k in ransom. Poor woman!

This is what the people of Mzansi feel about the whole situation:

Molly Breton said:

“Spain?? They're not SA, she'll spend a long time in jail, deservedly so!”

Sonja Niemand said:

“Can’t say I’m surprised. Some children will do almost anything to lay their hands on their parent's money.”

Sphelele Dangazele said:

“I wash my hands without water ”

Hleka KaMsushwane KaHleka said:

“The worst one are the ones that murdered their mother for a R80 000 insurance payout.”

Source: Briefly News