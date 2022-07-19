Sheila Seleoane, a late South African woman, was found dead in her London apartment three years after her passing

The family is shocked at the news and told publications that they do not understand how she remained undiscovered for so long

Her remains were brought home to Mzansi and the family was able to throw a small service to properly lay Sheila to rest

A South African woman by the name of Sheila Seleoane has taken headlines all over the world after her body was returned home three years after she passed away in her London apartment.

Sheila Seleoane's lonely death has gripped the world after international news agencies broke the news of how her body was found in 2022 despite having died in 2019.

Many people immigrate for medical and financial reasons, leaving many loved ones behind. Sheila was one of those and ended up dying alone.

Sheila’s story recently broke, revealing that her body lay in her London apartment for three years before her remains were sent back to SA to be buried with her family, as reported by IOL News.

Daily Mail UK broke the story after Sheila’s family contacted them to share the horror they had been through. Apparently, neighbours reported a foul smell back in October 2019. However, nothing followed from this.

Despite complaints of maggots and flies, the apartment management did nothing. Finally, London police were contacted years later, and the body was found after they broke the door down.

One of Sheila’s family members spoke to the Daily Mail UK about the tragic incident. They are shocked no one noticed she had died for almost three whole years.

“Here, when your neighbour isn’t seen, even for one or two days, you go to check up on them. We live as a community. This is too much. Awful. I don’t understand how anyone could pass away and be left for so long,” she said.

Thankfully her remains have been brought home, and a small service was had to lay Sheila to rest on home soil.

