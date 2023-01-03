South Africans were amused when Lady Du tried to help a heartbroken guy find his girlfriend whom he thought blocked him

A photo went viral of one man who tweeted a message asking his partner to answer him ended up on a National TV programme

South Africans immediately felt sorry for him and Lady Du decided to show the poor gent her support

One man's romantic gesture had South Africa rooting for him. Musician, Lady Du was moved and shared a picture of a man desperately trying to get in contact with his girlfriend by using Last Dance on SABC 1.

Lady Du shared the viral picture of a man who was trying to get a hold of his partner and did it on National TV. Image: ladydu_sa

Source: Instagram

Many people thought it was cute and have been spreading his message all over the socials. Lady Du joined in on the fun using her Instagram.

Lady Du tries to help heartbroken man

Local star, Lady Du tried to use her platform to help one guy convince his girlfriend to unblock him when his message was broadcasted on TV. In an Instagram post, the musician wrote:

"Nwabisa if you didn’t see it on TV. I find this sooo sweet, please unblock the bae."

Tweeps love to know about people's love lives and many agreed with her that the man deserves forgiveness after making such an effort. Peeps left comments and some even claimed that the two lovers were reunited and that Nwabisa simply didn't have a network connection in Cape Town.

snezieymsomi commented:

"Oohhh yhini guys this is so sweet man."

theyanos_plug commented:

"Lol she responded. Athi she didn’t block him, naye akana network eKapa that’s all."[She had no network in Cape Town]

bongekadlakadla commented:

"Nwabisa should know the network issue in the EC. I can go for three days in a row without getting a hold of my mom because of network."

jack_matsipane97 commented:

"Only in SA."

geoffrylicious commented:

"Unrecognised legend."

biso.bande commented:

"This is original."

zeeblackpearl commented:

"She responded and said she doesn’t have network, she’s in Cape Town."

Man details how cheating ex exposed his new bae's unfaithfulness, SA has jokes

Briefly News previously reported that a man got candid about being cheated on. The man explained that he had moved on, but his ex returned to get revenge.

The Twitter user said his current girlfriend followed in his ex's footsteps. How he found out about his new bae left many people in stitches.

A Twitter user, @mlota_azola, shared that he moved on from his ex because she cheated. Sadly, his ex hurt him in a unique way with information about his new lover.

