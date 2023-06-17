A group of people who went to the club to turn up lost their minds when the DJ dropped a Gospel song

The clubgoers started singing along, and they were visibly moved by the lyrics of the worship song

The video spread across TikTok timelines, and hundreds of netizens joked about the drunk congregation

A video of people singing a Gospel song at a nightclub went viral. Image: @dijong_zar

Source: TikTok

A bunch of clubgoers served church vibes while grooving in the middle of the night. The DJ queued up a Gospel song, and the patrons lit up the nightclub with their singing.

Dijong Lifestyle posts a video of customers grooving

They sang out loud with their hands raised in the air like they were filled with the Spirit.

Mzansi netizens loved the rare scene and mentioned that clubs should consider playing Gospel music regularly.

Others were just entertained by the one girl singing while puffing on some hubbly bubbly.

Video of SA peeps vibing to Gospel music goes TikTok viral

The footage was uploaded by TikTok user @dijong_zar on June 16. In just two days, it has amassed 355 000 views and more than 43 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

South African TikTokkers gush over drunk clubgoers

@ofiileee said:

"We really need these gospel breaks at groove."

@nosy_07 stated:

"The only congregation with pure hearts."

@keitu_ona wrote:

"When you are drunk that's when you understand the lyrics better."

@lawrencesebeko added:

"We definitely left the church but not God."

@angazintle shared:

"The song was my prayer when I had covid. Yoh. I sang it with meaning and tears would roll down my face."

@oliphant24 posted:

"The guy in blue knows what Hod has done in his life and won’t forget it whether his at groove or not."

@andreysimukonda posted:

"I just love this song so much."

@veramor33 added:

"It's my girl with the sheesha for me. Love it."

