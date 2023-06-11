A TikTok video of a high school girl preaching on the side of a busy intersection got people's attention

The girl pleaded with motorists and people passing by to repent because the Lord was returning soon

The footage of the student's loud and passionate sermon touched SA TikTok users, who praised her for saving souls

A schoolgirl went viral for preaching a message of repentance. Image: @joyjoy1.3

Source: TikTok

A student evangelised to her community after school, and thousands of Mzansi people heard her message on social media.

High School student spreads the Gospel

A motorist recorded her heartfelt sermon, uploaded on the TikTok page @joyjoy1.3. The rare sighting set timelines ablaze, and netizens were stunned by the brave girl professing her faith and attempting to convert others.

She is seen in the footage shouting at the top of her lungs at the street corner urging people to turn away from their wicked ways.

"The Lord is coming back soon. Repent of all your sins. Give your life to Jesus, the Lord is coming back soon."

Video of teen girl preaching goes TikTok

The TikTok video was seen by 585 000 people on the social networking site, and close 2 000 people wrote comments about the girl.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users moved by teenagers preaching on the street

@user63909076014877 said:

"There's nothing painful here, she's winning souls which is amazing."

@kgalane.o mentioned:

"Not painful, but beautiful! This has made my morning."

@lesamodiba wrote:

"You should be joyful when you see this. God is raising an army of young giants. This is beautiful."

@prince_Lluh added:

"This is not painful but she is the great warrior. The message is clear and heard by thousands through you. Amen young lady God bless you."

@pale2020 stated:

"It's beautiful cause she is not ashamed of her saver."

@famousmamatruth said:

"It's not painful. The spirit of the Lord will be poured out in the last days. May the blessing of Abraham follow be upon you dear."

@temabeautyproducts commented:

"She’s brave."

@thembamasina1 mentioned:

"What a powerful young woman, to God be all glory."

