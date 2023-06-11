A married woman opened up about her marital issues on social media, and the footage went viral

She broke down in tears in a TikTok video because her husband doesn't come home on weekends

The heartbreaking video resonated with a lot of people, and they offered her advice in the comments

Relationships are hard work, and one woman proved that marriage is not always a bed of roses as many portray online.

SA woman airs her marital issues on TikTok

The young woman said every weekend, she sleeps alone in the TikTok uploaded on her page @leandrathandiganh.

The lady was visibly upset and cried throughout the 27 seconds clip, with a sad Tony Braxton song playing in the background.

Video of the distraught wife goes TikTok viral

In just one day, the video gathered more than 332 000 views, and women who could feel her pain covered her with comforting words in the comments.

Many suggested that she take charge of her happiness and consider an exit plan. Other married women commiserated with the lady and shared their marital woes.

Watch the video below:

South Africans sympathise with the unhappy married woman

@ntha966 said:

"Don't be a passenger in your own life."

@ruthmako1 commented:

"He's not responsible for your happiness, leave."

@mamoabi suggested:

"Go and sleep at a friend's place on weekends or at home. Make sure he comes before you."

@latoya080 stated:

"It's better to be alone and have peace."

@asandagambu_royale wrote:

"I know the feeling and I'm not a groovist. I ask myself why he chose me. Why didn't he marry his type bazo groova bonke."

@makhwalo suggested:

"Draft an exit plan. don't pack and go my dear uzobhatyaza. get your license, do a course, look for a sustainable job, and then bounce.❤️"

@lenny_mankge commented:

"Me and you are the same, worst part I'm pregnant."

@manoz1608 stated:

"A narcissist won't change no matter how good you are. Siyova ngawe when you're ready to make a decision about your life sis."

