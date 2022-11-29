An image of a church building which is said to have been turned into a tavern has caused a stir online

The image shows several cars, and people outside the building said to be in Ka Mukhomi in Limpopo

South African netizens responded with various views on the post, with some claiming a tavern was better than a church

There is no denying that many South Africans enjoy a good drink every now and then – some more often than others.

However, a church said to be converted into a tavern may have taken this liquor love to a whole different level.

Mzansi had interesting views to share about a church that has been turned into a tavern in Limpopo. Image: Stock Image/GettyImages

An image posted by Twitter user @GershomMayana shows several cars parked outside the alleged church building. Groups of people and an outlet sign can also be seen on the building.

It is believed that the now-tavern is situated in Ka Mukhomi.

"Church turned into Tavern ka Mukhomi…Only God knows where we are heading," the tweet was captioned.

Several users responded with diffing views on the tweet. While some approved of the church being changed into a tavern for economic gain and community development reasons, others reacted with shock.

@bigbillas1 said:

"It's high time buildings are used for commercial and job creations. Millions worth building are being used by pastors for exploration of our poor people."

@x_tortion responded:

"Churches are useless anyway. Taverns will help the community's economy. Probably will employ 2 or 3 people. Pray at home people. You don't need a person to summarise the bible for you guys."

@tootsmathela wrote:

"God is indeed helping I'm sure they are few employed earning a living coz kuyafana people are scammed in those churches."

@Muzi32603343 said:

"But even Jesus did turn the temple into a target when he turned water into wine."

@RealTrigger101 commented:

"It was used as a church, not anymore! They should name the place Esontweni actually."

@nairod_r replied:

"Wait when? Thought it was always a tavern? is it that 1 opposite a soccer field?"

